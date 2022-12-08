Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Down 4.3%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. 280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 146,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a market cap of $853.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.0787 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $3,724,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 77.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 71,205 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $2,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 58.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 96,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

