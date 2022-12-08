Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and traded as low as $1.51. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 4,636,907 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
