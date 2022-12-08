Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and traded as low as $1.51. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 4,636,907 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $42,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

