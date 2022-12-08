Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTEGF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS BTEGF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.47. 250,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,891. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.17.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

