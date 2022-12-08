Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.21

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 89035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$91.01 million and a PE ratio of -16.15.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

