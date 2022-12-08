Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $224.97

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.97 ($2.74) and traded as low as GBX 167.26 ($2.04). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 169.50 ($2.07), with a volume of 36,286 shares.

Belvoir Group Trading Up 4.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.66 million and a P/E ratio of 900.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belvoir Group

In other news, insider Louise George purchased 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £20,046.95 ($24,444.52).

Belvoir Group Company Profile

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

