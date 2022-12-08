BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU) Trading 2.3% Higher

BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.11 and last traded at C$9.06. 847,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,059,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.86.

BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.