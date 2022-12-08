Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Shares Down 1.2%

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 1,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

BYLOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Big Yellow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC upgraded Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

