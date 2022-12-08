BitCash Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, BitCash has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One BitCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $36,724.87 and $51.74 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitCash Coin Profile

BitCash’s genesis date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

