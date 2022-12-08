Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $24.59 million and approximately $80,376.32 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00121907 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00224362 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00046104 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00056277 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

