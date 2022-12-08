Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.13 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $24.75 million and $80,207.24 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

