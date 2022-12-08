Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Tops $0.37

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 79.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00002178 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $1,030.54 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $924.53 or 0.05487475 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00506252 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.59 or 0.30260189 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

