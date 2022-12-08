Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $43.31 or 0.00251397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $833.48 million and approximately $46.56 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,226.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.05 or 0.00650444 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00053063 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000686 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,246,302 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
