BitDAO Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $928.49 million and $8.03 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

