BITICA COIN Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $90,359.18 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010844 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00047936 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00239553 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003733 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.20088478 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

