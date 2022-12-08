Bitkub Coin (KUB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $469,179.43

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Bitkub Coin has a market capitalization of $170.84 million and approximately $469,179.43 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitkub Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00011420 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitkub Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitkubchain.

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitkub Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

