Bitsubishi (BITSU) Price Hits $85.34 on Top Exchanges

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, Bitsubishi has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitsubishi token can currently be bought for $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitsubishi has a total market capitalization of $27.02 billion and $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitsubishi Profile

Bitsubishi’s genesis date was April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. The official message board for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi.net.

Buying and Selling Bitsubishi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsubishi directly using US dollars.

