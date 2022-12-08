BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
BERI opened at GBX 132.58 ($1.62) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of £178.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.57. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 151 ($1.84).
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust
Recommended Stories
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.