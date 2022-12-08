BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

BERI opened at GBX 132.58 ($1.62) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of £178.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.57. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 151 ($1.84).

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

