BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.01 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.0059 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $12.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 66.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CII stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 83,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $22.30.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
