BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.01 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.0059 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $12.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 66.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CII stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 83,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $22.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CII. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 36.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 104.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

