BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BGY opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

