BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MUI opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 115,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 494,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 92,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 36,826 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

