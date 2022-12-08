BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:MUI opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $15.48.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
