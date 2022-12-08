BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,882. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $15.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at about $4,295,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 102.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 73,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at about $1,037,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

