BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MUC traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.96. 543,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $262,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 29,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

