BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:MPA traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $11.07. 146,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,758. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.