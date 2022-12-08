BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MPA traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $11.07. 146,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,758. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.