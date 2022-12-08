BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0408 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 380,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,309. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
