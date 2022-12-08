BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0408 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 380,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,309. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 78,935 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 65,848 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 260,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

