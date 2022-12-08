BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BHV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 3,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

