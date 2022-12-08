Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 275.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,153 shares of company stock worth $112,880 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.40%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

