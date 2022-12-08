Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average of $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $110.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

