Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in StoneCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in StoneCo by 75.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

StoneCo Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $19.66.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

