Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,603 Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 437,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 83,936 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 521,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 73,829 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 148,689 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

HIO opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

