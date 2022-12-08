Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,760,000 after acquiring an additional 714,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,113,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,087,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,372 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -56.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.82.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

