BNB Price Tops $290.26 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $46.43 billion and $593.66 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $290.26 or 0.01681638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,968,940 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
BNB Coin Trading
