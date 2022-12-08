Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $218.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.65.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $176.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.50. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 17.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 13.8% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

