Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292,776 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.36% of Booking worth $2,337,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Booking by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

BKNG stock traded up $34.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,989.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,020. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,861.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,913.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

