Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 336,754 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $55,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.13. 108,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,843. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,629.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,629.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,784. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

