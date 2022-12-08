Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bouygues from €33.00 ($34.74) to €32.00 ($33.68) in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Bouygues Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $30.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.44.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

