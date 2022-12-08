Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Down to $38.01

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.01, but opened at $37.01. Bread Financial shares last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 978 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.23%.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $395,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,058,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

