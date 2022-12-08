Brick & Kyle Associates Buys 323 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,122. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.