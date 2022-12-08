Brick & Kyle Associates Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 486.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,416 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises 2.5% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 718,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,370,000 after acquiring an additional 238,357 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 996,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,452,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.81. The company had a trading volume of 31,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,103. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.