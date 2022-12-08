Brick & Kyle Associates Purchases 2,340 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. 2,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,057. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2176 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.23%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.