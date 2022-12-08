Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 15,000 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,669,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,366,746.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,366 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $60,012.48.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,688 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $113,577.12.

On Monday, November 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,193 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $206,049.22.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,789 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $150,278.58.

On Monday, November 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $559,000.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,976 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $65,636.48.

On Thursday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,362 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,353.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,800 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00.

Brightcove Stock Performance

BCOV stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 27.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Brightcove by 150.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Brightcove by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Brightcove by 10.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,435,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after buying an additional 230,456 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the second quarter valued at $100,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

