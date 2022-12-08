Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lifted by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 255.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 14.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Broadcom by 19.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 234,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,998,000 after purchasing an additional 38,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 128.1% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $518.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $678.24.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

