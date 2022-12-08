Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95, RTT News reports. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $12.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $531.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $215.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $484.59 and a 200-day moving average of $506.21.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $678.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $60,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.9% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.