Brokerages Set Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target at $11.60

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVDCF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €9.30 ($9.79) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($12.63) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($12.42) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

