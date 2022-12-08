Brokerages Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Price Target at $19.60

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 424.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

