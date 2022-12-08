Brokerages Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Target Price at $64.13

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EHC stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Encompass Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Encompass Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.