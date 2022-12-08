Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target at $142.88

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on PTC to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $7,183,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,598,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,028,045.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $7,183,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,598,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,028,045.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,507 shares of company stock worth $22,582,469. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $113,237,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $62,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $43,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $121.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.88. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.14.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

