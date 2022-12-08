Brokers Issue Forecasts for TechnipFMC plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.37.

FTI opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. FMR LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097,003 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after buying an additional 7,779,683 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after buying an additional 6,175,529 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,881,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after buying an additional 4,793,422 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

