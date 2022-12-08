Brokers Offer Predictions for ADC Therapeutics SA’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria expects that the company will earn ($2.46) per share for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADCT. Bank of America lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.09. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 888,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 640,346 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the period.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

