BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Director Louis C. Grassi Buys 2,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2022

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRTGet Rating) Director Louis C. Grassi purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $39,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,025.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BRT Apartments Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BRT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.35. 41,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,669. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $385.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 20.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRT shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.