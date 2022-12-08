BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Director Louis C. Grassi Buys 2,000 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) Director Louis C. Grassi purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $39,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,025.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BRT Apartments Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE BRT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.35. 41,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,669. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $385.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15.
BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRT shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
