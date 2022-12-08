C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $11.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

NYSE AI opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. C3.ai has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $36.33.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $58,777.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $58,777.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,639. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 801.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,258 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $13,763,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

